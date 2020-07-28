Arrest made in fatal Decatur stabbing, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police on Tuesday said a preliminary second-degree murder charge has been filed against a 25-year-old woman.

Dessica N. Jackson was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Tuesday morning.

Police said the 31-year-old victim was stabbed during a domestic dispute in the 100 block of South 17th Street on July 19. He died during surgery shortly after being transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital around 5:34 a.m.

It was previously believed that the wound was from a gunshot, Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said in a statement.

Jackson is held on $100,000 bail, requiring $10,000 for release. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the State's Attorney's Office.

