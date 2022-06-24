Arrest made in officer-involved shooting in Decatur

DECATUR — A Decatur police officer arriving Thursday evening to assist with an ongoing pursuit discharged his weapon in the direction of a suspect who was pointing a handgun at him, officials said.

Police Chief Shane Brandel said in a news release there were no injuries reported in the officer-involved shooting and that Patrick A. Hutton, 26, of Decatur was taken into custody on multiple preliminary felony charges.

According to a news release, an officer was stopped in traffic in the area of Jasper and Eldorado streets at approximately 7:51 p.m. when he observed Hutton, the sole occupant of a vehicle near him, holding a handgun.

The officer eventually got behind the vehicle, at which time the officer heard a gunshot and observed the driver with his arm out of the window with a gun in his hand.

The release stated the officer then attempted to conduct a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued. When it reached the area of Fairview Plaza, another responding officer was arriving in the area. It was then that officials say Hutton pointed his gun at the second officer, prompting the officer to discharge his weapon. Hutton was not hit by the officer’s gunfire.

The news release states Hutton continued to flee from officers and eventually stopped at Fairview Avenue and Eldorado Street, where he was taken into custody without further incident. A firearm was recovered at the scene of the stop.

The investigation is ongoing.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.