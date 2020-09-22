Arrest made in Saturday gunfight in Decatur, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur man who police say was involved in a Saturday afternoon shooting faces a preliminary firearm possession charge.

Police in court documents said a witness saw the 22-year-old on the porch of a house in the 2400 block of East Eldorado Street holding a black semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine. He opened fire when another man approached, the witness told police, according to a court affidavit.

The suspect drove his girlfriend, 21, to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital around the same time after she was shot, police said.

Police who were dispatched to the scene at about 4:04 p.m. found shell casings in a yard west of the house and casings of a different caliber were found on the porch, authorities said. Police obtained a search warrant and found a magazine loaded with .40 caliber rounds inside, as well as a box of .380 caliber ammunition next to shoebox with Macon County Jail documents of the suspect, documents say.

The 22-year-old was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Monday evening on a preliminary charge of felon in possession of a weapon; the charge is subject to review by the state attorney's office. A check of jail records Tuesday afternoon showed he was held on $250,000 bail, meaning $25,000 is required for release on bond.