DECATUR — Two men are dead and a 23-year-old suspect is in custody after a Friday night shooting in Decatur, police said.

Lt. Scott Rosenbery said in a news release that officers were called to the 500 block of East Johnson Avenue around 8:15 p.m. to a report of two gunshot victims.

Police arrived to find two men with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital where they later died from their injuries, Rosenbery said.

Detectives investigating the incident processed the scene, during which multiple spent shell casings were found inside the home.

As a result of the investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for Kahylil D. Woods on preliminary first-degree murder charges. He was arrested in Decatur and booked into the Macon County Jail, Rosenbery said. Formal charging decisions are made by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.