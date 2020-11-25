Arrest made in shooting of 66-year-old woman in Decatur

DECATUR— Police say an arrest was made in connection to the shooting of a 66-year-old woman in Decatur.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said Lamar T. Williams, 44, was arrested on a preliminary attempted murder charge around 7:54 a.m. Wednesday.

The 66-year-old woman was found Tuesday evening in the 1400 block of East Moore Street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head and currently remains in critical condition, Copeland said.

Police responded to three other shooting incidents Tuesday evening, including a 72-year-old male that was shot in the hand during an incident in the 1000 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to Copeland.

Police say the East Moore Street shooting is believed to be connected to the three other incidents.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.