Arrest made in shooting of girl, 8, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Police say an arrest has been made in the shooting an 8-year-old girl.

William Toussaint, 19, of Decatur, was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The arrest happened at about 8 p.m. Friday when a Decatur Police Department Street Crimes detective assigned to work with U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force saw a vehicle suspected to have been involved in the shooting, police said in a statement released late Friday.

The vehicle was in the area of East Stuart Avenue and North Water Street, police said. A search found fired shell casings, the statement said.

The girl was shot at about 8 p.m. Thursday while riding in her grandmother's vehicle with four other children. Authorities described it as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The car was northbound on Woodford Street near Walnut Street when the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Tips may also be texted to DPD333.​

