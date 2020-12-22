Arrest made in Sunday shootings that wounded 2 in Decatur, police say

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man is in custody for suspected involvement in the shooting of two victims Sunday in the 1100 block of East Hickory Street.

Amante T. O'Neal, 23, was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Monday evening on preliminary charges of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. No bail amount had been set as of Tuesday morning.

On Sunday, police at about 8:11 a.m. responded to the East Hickory Street area on a report of multiple shots fired by three suspects in a red Jeep sport-utility vehicle, according to Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland.

Police around 1:26 p.m. were called the same location to find a 24-year-old male gunshot victim with head and face wounds, who remained in critical condition Tuesday morning, Copeland said.

Police say another male, 23, arrived at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and told police he'd been with the 24-year-old that was shot in the head. In a Tuesday morning statement, Decatur police said three armed suspects were seen arriving in the area in a black Sedan and firing at the two men.