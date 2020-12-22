 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arrest made in Sunday shootings that wounded 2 in Decatur, police say
0 comments
breaking top story

Arrest made in Sunday shootings that wounded 2 in Decatur, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Amante T. O'Neal mug shot

O'Neal

 PROVIDED PHOTO

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man is in custody for suspected involvement in the shooting of two victims Sunday in the 1100 block of East Hickory Street

Amante T. O'Neal, 23, was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Monday evening on preliminary charges of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. No bail amount had been set as of Tuesday morning. 

On Sunday, police at about 8:11 a.m. responded to the East Hickory Street area on a report of multiple shots fired by three suspects in a red Jeep sport-utility vehicle, according to Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland.

Police around 1:26 p.m. were called the same location to find a 24-year-old male gunshot victim with head and face wounds, who remained in critical condition Tuesday morning, Copeland said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police say another male, 23, arrived at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and told police he'd been with the 24-year-old that was shot in the head. In a Tuesday morning statement, Decatur police said three armed suspects were seen arriving in the area in a black Sedan and firing at the two men.

Copeland said further investigation by detectives led to probable cause to arrest O'Neal on the preliminary charges relating to both incidents and additional arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with information about recent shootings in Decatur which include incidents occurring Saturday and Sunday are encouraged to call Det. Appenzeller or Weddle at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Macon County sheriff race court battle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News