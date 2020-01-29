2 arrested after picking up mailed meth at Niantic Post Office, police say

NIANTIC — When a man and his female accomplice arrived at the Niantic Post Office to pick up a mailed package of methamphetamine Tuesday, State Police were waiting for them, authorities said.

A sworn affidavit from the police said U.S. Postal Inspectors had earlier spotted the package and police had obtained a search warrant to open it. Inside was more than 37 ounces — or about 2.3 pounds — of meth.

Working with the postal inspectors, police replaced most of the meth with a look-alike substance and repackaged it with 22 grams of meth. The package was then delivered to a post office box Tuesday morning and police waited for the couple to claim it.

The affidavit said the man, aged 32, and the 29-year-old woman turned up at 11:17 a.m. and the man entered the post office and retrieved a slip from his post office box and went to the counter to collect his package.

“(He) left the post office and placed the parcel box in the bed area of his truck. He and (the woman) were taken into custody as they attempted to drive away from the post office,” the affidavit added.

