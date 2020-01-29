You are the owner of this article.
2 arrested after picking up mailed meth at Niantic Post Office, police say
NIANTIC — When a man and his female accomplice arrived at the Niantic Post Office to pick up a mailed package of methamphetamine Tuesday, State Police were waiting for them, authorities said. 

A sworn affidavit from the police said U.S. Postal Inspectors had earlier spotted the package and police had obtained a search warrant to open it. Inside was more than 37 ounces — or about 2.3 pounds — of meth.

Working with the postal inspectors, police replaced most of the meth with a look-alike substance and repackaged it with 22 grams of meth. The package was then delivered to a post office box Tuesday morning and police waited for the couple to claim it.

The affidavit said the man, aged 32, and the 29-year-old woman turned up at 11:17 a.m. and the man entered the post office and retrieved a slip from his post office box and went to the counter to collect his package.

“(He) left the post office and placed the parcel box in the bed area of his truck. He and (the woman) were taken into custody as they attempted to drive away from the post office,” the affidavit added.

The affidavit said the man was found to be in possession of an additional 1 gram of meth apart from the drug that had been left in the package, and drug paraphernalia. And police said the woman was found with a “loaded syringe containing either methamphetamine or heroin” as well as drug paraphernalia.

Police quote the man as saying he had been the one who arranged for the drug delivery. The woman is quoted as claiming she had been present for “three or four” previous drug package deliveries. “...And she stated she was the one who divided up the product, weighed it, and packaged it for sale,” the affidavit said.

“She admitted to paying a relative of the source on two occasions for the methamphetamine.”

Both the man and the woman were booked on preliminary charges of meth trafficking and possession; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. A check of Macon County Jail records showed the pair remained in custody Wednesday night in lieu of bail set at $500,000 each, which means they must each post $50,000 to bond out.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

