Arrests made in Decatur police chase: documents

DECATUR — Preliminary criminal charges have been filed in a police chase that started after a reported burglary Saturday evening in Decatur, court documents show.
Macon County Sheriff's Deputy Anthony Anello in a sworn affidavit said two Decatur men, 40 and 34, were seen stealing a wooden storage chest valued at $500 from a detached garage in the 1800 block of South Wyckles Road.
Police about two hours later, at 7:41 p.m., tried to pull over a truck that matched the description of one seen at the house and the driver sped away in the 2900 block of North Water Street, police said. The chase went for about 7 miles and the driver ran a red traffic light at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Garfield Avenue and hit a curb and school zone speed limit sign, which caused the front right tire to deflate.
The driver and a 37-year-old female passenger were taken into custody at Jasper and Marietta streets. He was found with 2.1 grams of methamphetamine, police said.
While the 34-year-old wasn't in the vehicle, a warrant was issued for his arrest after the 40-year-old during a police interview placed him at the burglary, police said.
They were booked into Macon County Jail on Sunday on preliminary charges of burglary, criminal trespassing and theft, which are subject to review by the State's Attorney's Office.
The 40-year-old faces additional preliminary charges of aggravated driving under the influence, aggravated fleeing police and possession of methamphetamine under 5 grams. A check of jail records Monday afternoon showed $7,800 bond is required for his release.
Jail records show the 34-year-old is held on $45,000 bail, meaning $4,500 bond is required for release.
