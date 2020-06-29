Arrests made in Decatur police chase: documents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Preliminary criminal charges have been filed in a police chase that started after a reported burglary Saturday evening in Decatur, court documents show.

Macon County Sheriff's Deputy Anthony Anello in a sworn affidavit said two Decatur men, 40 and 34, were seen stealing a wooden storage chest valued at $500 from a detached garage in the 1800 block of South Wyckles Road.

Police about two hours later, at 7:41 p.m., tried to pull over a truck that matched the description of one seen at the house and the driver sped away in the 2900 block of North Water Street, police said. The chase went for about 7 miles and the driver ran a red traffic light at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Garfield Avenue and hit a curb and school zone speed limit sign, which caused the front right tire to deflate.

The driver and a 37-year-old female passenger were taken into custody at Jasper and Marietta streets. He was found with 2.1 grams of methamphetamine, police said.

While the 34-year-old wasn't in the vehicle, a warrant was issued for his arrest after the 40-year-old during a police interview placed him at the burglary, police said.