Arthur sex offender won't get out of prison until he's almost 80, state attorney says

ARTHUR — Convicted Arthur child sex offender Christopher J. Landess will be close to 80-years-old before he’s eligible for release from prison after receiving two consecutive sentences.

A Monday hearing saw Moultrie County Circuit Court Judge Jeremy Richey sentence the 52-year-old man to four years incarceration after he pled guilty to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Richey ordered that sentence to be served after a 30 year sentence Landess had been given April 28 in Champaign County Circuit Court following his conviction there for the predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

“With the combined sentences, Landess will be just short of 80-years-old before he would be eligible for release from IDOC custody,” said Moultrie County State’s Attorney Tracy Weaver.

Weaver, in a statement, said Landess had been caught and charged after he “initiated sexual contact with two minor females at a location in Arthur.” One child had then come forward to report an April 2020 incident to police and a second child had contacted law enforcement and described “additional and separate occurrences initiated by Landess in Arthur and Champaign.”