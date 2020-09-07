Assailant throws ax at Decatur victim, police report

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man was lucky to escape serious injury Sunday morning when an assailant threw an ax at him.
Sgt. Brian Earles said the ax hit the 39-year-old victim on the leg, but the impact only left him with bruising and a small abrasion. “The victim had been standing on his front porch in the 700 block of East Cantrell around 8:30 a.m. when this guy shows up and throws the ax at him,” Earles added.
He said the victim told police he had previously shared a house with his assailant, whom he had angered by returning to his old address at 2 a.m. Sunday to retrieve a portable fireplace.
