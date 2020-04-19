Assumption man arrested in FBI raid faces weapons charges amid claims he plotted attacks

“The cocktail was in a plastic gas container and had Christian conversion literature placed in the nozzle of the gas can,” Benton wrote in his affidavit. “The literature was charred and appeared to have been lit on fire in an attempt to ignite the gas.”

Benton said the FBI, faced with all the information it had gathered, then staged the raid on Burrus’s home.

“Based on the above facts, law enforcement believed that either Burrus or someone residing in the Burrus household used the Discord platform to transmit online threats of violence against others based on their race, religion or nationality, or used the platform to discuss committing arson. Law enforcement also believed Burrus was a prohibited person who possessed firearms.”

Benton said some Burrus family members had described him as someone who regularly uses “hate speech and is open about his dislike of others due to their race, religion and nationality.” He was also said to spend a lot of time participating in online chat forums, playing video games and watching “Doomsday prepper videos.”

One relative is quoted as saying he was concerned with Burrus's “mindset,” especially as he owned weapons and lived near a school.