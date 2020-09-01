Assumption man enticed minor into sexual activity, federal prosecutors say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — An Assumption man is among 10 facing federal charges for attempting to entice a minor into sexual activity.

Jason King, 35, contacted individuals he believed to be under the age of 18 using various social media platforms with the intention of meeting and engaging in sexual activity, according to the Central District of Illinois U.S. Attorney's office.

Those convicted of attempted enticement of a child to engage in sexual activities face a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life of life in prison.

The 10 were arrested over the weekend as part of a multi-agency investigation. The appeared in court on Monday.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

