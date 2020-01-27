Attackers take man's pants, shoes, Decatur police say

DECATUR — A 19-year-old man told officers two men beat him up, threatened him with knives and a gun and stole his shoes and pants Sunday night, police say.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the man told police two men and a woman picked him up at his Mount Zion home, and around 9 p.m. they arrived at a residence in the 1000 block of West Wood Street. He said he only knew them by their first names.

The 19-year-old told officers when he got out of the vehicle, the two men attacked him and held knives to his leg and neck and what felt like a handgun to his back, Copeland said. The men removed the 19-year-old's pants and shoes before getting back into the vehicle and leaving.

Copeland said officers recovered two knives from the scene. The 19-year-old had muddy clothing, a ripped sweatshirt and a cut below his left eye.

The incident is under investigation by the Decatur Police Department.

