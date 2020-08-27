Attempted Decatur murder victim's testimony will be heard in murder case, judge rules

First Assistant State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke had filed the motion asking for Slaw and Brown’s testimony to be allowed in to strengthen the murder case against Gardner.

Slaw told the judge he had been talking to friends outside a house in the 1000 of West Cerro Gordo Street when some in the group began arguing. He said he was trying to back away when Gardner rushed up and attacked him: “His eyes were just weird, like on a strong, powerful drug ... just weird, angry eyes,” he added.

He said he felt the impact of the knife but no pain at first because a huge dose of adrenaline kicked in and he took off literally running for his life. He said Gardner pursued him but fell over, allowing him to get away.

Kroncke said that adrenaline-fueled dash saved Slaw. “... If Brandon Slaw had not had an adrenaline rush and sprinted away from this defendant, this crime would have been identical to Cody Drew’s… the cause of death would have been the same," she added.

Slaw said he spent two days in hospital and when he read of the attack on Cody Drew, he recognized the hand of the same assailant. Both men had been stabbed multiple times in the abdomen, lacerating their livers.