Attempted Decatur murder victim's testimony will be heard in murder case, judge rules

DECATUR — Brandon Slaw, who said he was almost stabbed to death by Charles E. Gardner, told a judge on Thursday that “looking into his eyes was like looking at the devil or something.”
Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler ordered that remark struck from the record after objections were raised by Gardner’s defense attorney, Caleb Brown, as Slaw gave evidence.
But the judge ruled that testimony from Slaw and from Derrick L. Brown, who said he witnessed the attack just after 12 a.m. Aug. 9, 2018, will be allowed in another court case that accuses Gardner of stabbing a second victim to death less than 24 hours later and barely half a mile away.
That case, due to go to trial Sept. 14, involves the murder of 24-year-old Cody Drew who died from multiple stab wounds around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 9, 2018. Prosecutors allege Drew was killed on South Oakland Avenue after refusing to hand over a share of video gambling winnings to Gardner, 49.
First Assistant State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke had filed the motion asking for Slaw and Brown’s testimony to be allowed in to strengthen the murder case against Gardner.
Slaw told the judge he had been talking to friends outside a house in the 1000 of West Cerro Gordo Street when some in the group began arguing. He said he was trying to back away when Gardner rushed up and attacked him: “His eyes were just weird, like on a strong, powerful drug ... just weird, angry eyes,” he added.
He said he felt the impact of the knife but no pain at first because a huge dose of adrenaline kicked in and he took off literally running for his life. He said Gardner pursued him but fell over, allowing him to get away.
Kroncke said that adrenaline-fueled dash saved Slaw. “... If Brandon Slaw had not had an adrenaline rush and sprinted away from this defendant, this crime would have been identical to Cody Drew’s… the cause of death would have been the same," she added.
Slaw said he spent two days in hospital and when he read of the attack on Cody Drew, he recognized the hand of the same assailant. Both men had been stabbed multiple times in the abdomen, lacerating their livers.
Kroncke said witnesses who saw the attacks said it looked like the victims were being punched rapidly at first and only later did they realize a knife had been used.
Derrick Brown said in the days before the attacks he had seen Gardner sharpening a machete while saying “somebody is going to get it. Brown said Gardner talked of wanting to kill somebody. “I thought he was crazy,” he added.
Defending, Caleb Brown pointed out that Derrick Brown agreed to testify in return for favorable treatment for his son from prosecutors over criminal offenses he faced. He said Slaw received similar consideration for offenses he was facing, and also claimed Slaw was unreliable as a witness because he had been drinking.
He said the court had to weigh the value of their evidence against the prejudicial effect on Gardner, which he said would be too much. He said introducing the yet to be tried attempted murder case involving Slaw would “essentially turn it into two trials at once” and harm Gardner’s defense in the murder case.
But Geisler said while he appreciated the points Brown made, “I do find the probative value outweighs the prejudicial effect in this case.”
Gardner will eventually face a separate attempted murder trial in the case involving Slaw, but a date has not been scheduled yet. Gardner remains held in the Macon County Jail with no bail available.
