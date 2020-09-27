Attempted murder charge dropped in Decatur knife attack

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur man accused of inflicting horrific stab wounds in an argument over a rock of crack cocaine has been sentenced to 24 months probation after prosecutors dropped a charge of attempted murder in a plea deal.

Atheree T. Chaney, 52, had also faced a further charge of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, but that was also dropped in the plea deal negotiated by his attorney, Scott Rueter. Chaney did plead guilty to one count of aggravated battery inflicting great bodily harm when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Sept. 11.

He was further sentenced to 180 days in the Macon County Jail, but that sentence was canceled out with credit for 180 days already spent in jail waiting for his court hearing. Chaney had previously entered pleas of not guilty on all charges and the case had been scheduled for a jury trial Sept. 14.