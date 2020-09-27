Attempted murder charge dropped in Decatur knife attack

DECATUR — A Decatur man accused of inflicting horrific stab wounds in an argument over a rock of crack cocaine has been sentenced to 24 months probation after prosecutors dropped a charge of attempted murder in a plea deal.
Atheree T. Chaney, 52, had also faced a further charge of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, but that was also dropped in the plea deal negotiated by his attorney, Scott Rueter. Chaney did plead guilty to one count of aggravated battery inflicting great bodily harm when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Sept. 11.
He was further sentenced to 180 days in the Macon County Jail, but that sentence was canceled out with credit for 180 days already spent in jail waiting for his court hearing. Chaney had previously entered pleas of not guilty on all charges and the case had been scheduled for a jury trial Sept. 14.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police Detective Jason Danner said patrol officers had found a bloody 25-year-old victim in the 1300 block of North Water Street on the night of Feb. 4. Danner said the man had been stabbed multiple times in the left arm, chest, neck and face, the facial injury going so wide and deep the man’s teeth were visible through the wound.
Danner said the victim described being at Chaney’s home earlier and smoking crack cocaine with him before Chaney suddenly launched a frenzied attack while armed with a pocket knife.
But Chaney had denied being the aggressor and claimed the victim had punched him in the face and started the violence when Chaney had refused to hand over a rock of crack he was smoking. Chaney said his hooded sweatshirt had been pulled up over his head and he had then lunged “blindly” with the knife while trying to defend himself.
