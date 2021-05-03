Attempted murder charges dismissed against Decatur man

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At an earlier preliminary hearing describing the case, Decatur police Detective Ben Massey said officers had been called to the 700 block of East Clay Street on Aug. 30, after reports of a shooting.

Massey said police found a woman slumped inside the front door of a house and located a man lying on the ground at the back of the property; both had been shot and wounded multiple times.

“And did the (woman) state it was a neighbor of hers who shot them?” former Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott had asked at the preliminary hearing in October.

“Yes,” Massey had replied, who also said Williams had later been identified by the male victim. The detective had explained that the male did not know the shooter’s name but had picked him out of a photo line-up.

Williams, who has represented himself throughout the case, had asked Massey about the status of a gun seized from his home by police: “Was it the attempted murder weapon used in this crime?” The detective replied that the weapon was still being analyzed at the time by the State Police Crime Laboratory.

Williams also raised the subject of his alibi evidence, which said he was with his girlfriend when the shootings had taken place. “Did the police check to see if that statement was true?” he had asked.