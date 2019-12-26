Attempted murder charges dismissed against second man in Decatur shooting

DECATUR — Attempted murder, aggravated battery and weapons charges have all been dismissed against Jamaal A. Jackson.

The 27-year-old Decatur man was due to face trial Dec. 16 and had entered not guilty pleas on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

But in a Macon County Circuit Court hearing three days before the trial was due to begin, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Timothy Tighe made a motion to dismiss all charges. The charges were dismissed under a ruling that allows them to be refiled if circumstances change. Jackson, who was represented by attorney Chris Amero, was then ordered released from custody.

Prosecutors said the case against Jackson could not go forward because a key witness — one of two victims who had been shot and wounded — had provided contradictory stories. Evidence from Decatur Police said this victim had first told police how he and male companion had both been shot on April 7 in Decatur after gunfire erupted from a car driven by Jackson.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}