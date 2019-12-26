You are the owner of this article.
Attempted murder charges dismissed against second man in Decatur shooting
Attempted murder charges dismissed against second man in Decatur shooting

DECATUR — Attempted murder, aggravated battery and weapons charges have all been dismissed against Jamaal A. Jackson.

The 27-year-old Decatur man was due to face trial Dec. 16 and had entered not guilty pleas on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

But in a Macon County Circuit Court hearing three days before the trial was due to begin, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Timothy Tighe made a motion to dismiss all charges. The charges were dismissed under a ruling that allows them to be refiled if circumstances change. Jackson, who was represented by attorney Chris Amero, was then ordered released from custody.

Prosecutors said the case against Jackson could not go forward because a key witness — one of two victims who had been shot and wounded — had provided contradictory stories. Evidence from Decatur Police said this victim had first told police how he and male companion had both been shot on April 7 in Decatur after gunfire erupted from a car driven by Jackson.

But the victim had soon recanted that testimony which had led to attempted murder and battery charges first being dismissed in July against Tyron L. Ricks, 30, an alleged accomplice of Jackson and a passenger in the car who had fired the shots. Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott had nevertheless hoped the case might still proceed against Jackson, although the victim had disappeared after recanting his testimony.

Scott said Monday the man had since been found again and this time told prosecutors he was now willing to “recant his recantation,” but the state’s attorney said he had decided that the man’s constantly evolving stories didn’t bode well for trying the case in front of a jury.

“We decided there was just insufficient evidence based on his changing statements,” Scott added.

He said the second victim who had been wounded had been uncooperative from the beginning of the case and claimed he had no idea who had shot him.

Jamaal Anthony Jackson

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

