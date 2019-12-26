Attempted murder charges dismissed against second man in Decatur shooting

DECATUR — Attempted murder, aggravated battery and weapons charges have all been dismissed against Jamaal A. Jackson.
The 27-year-old Decatur man was due to face trial Dec. 16 and had entered not guilty pleas on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
But in a Macon County Circuit Court hearing three days before the trial was due to begin, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Timothy Tighe made a motion to dismiss all charges. The charges were dismissed under a ruling that allows them to be refiled if circumstances change. Jackson, who was represented by attorney Chris Amero, was then ordered released from custody.
Prosecutors said the case against Jackson could not go forward because a key witness — one of two victims who had been shot and wounded — had provided contradictory stories. Evidence from Decatur Police said this victim had first told police how he and male companion had both been shot on April 7 in Decatur after gunfire erupted from a car driven by Jackson.
You have free articles remaining.
But the victim had soon recanted that testimony which had led to attempted murder and battery charges first being dismissed in July against Tyron L. Ricks, 30, an alleged accomplice of Jackson and a passenger in the car who had fired the shots. Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott had nevertheless hoped the case might still proceed against Jackson, although the victim had disappeared after recanting his testimony.
Scott said Monday the man had since been found again and this time told prosecutors he was now willing to “recant his recantation,” but the state’s attorney said he had decided that the man’s constantly evolving stories didn’t bode well for trying the case in front of a jury.
“We decided there was just insufficient evidence based on his changing statements,” Scott added.
He said the second victim who had been wounded had been uncooperative from the beginning of the case and claimed he had no idea who had shot him.
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid