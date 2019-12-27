Attorney who represented Alan Beaman, whose conviction of Decatur woman's killing was reversed, dies in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Chicago Sun-Times is reporting that Karen L. Daniel, who led Northwestern University's Center on Wrongful Convictions, was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning in west suburban Oak Park.

Daniel led a successful effort to free Alan Beaman, who spent years in prison for the death of his girlfriend, Jennifer Lockmiller, in Normal. Beaman's 1995 murder conviction was reversed by the Illinois Supreme Court in 2008 based on prosecutorial misconduct.

The Sun-Times said Daniel, 62, was on foot when she was hit by the vehicle as it turned eastbound onto Pleasant Street from Scoville Avenue, according to Oak Park police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Daniel, who lived in Oak Park, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Her work at the center, which is part of Northwestern’s Pritzker School of Law, helped exonerate more than 20 people who were wrongly convicted of murder, according to Steve Drizin, who now heads up the center. Daniel stepped down from her leadership role earlier this year and was most recently listed as a “clinical professor of law emerita.”