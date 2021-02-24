Authorities identify 27-year-old Decatur man who was fatally shot Tuesday

DECATUR — The Decatur man who sustained fatal gunshot wounds while driving his car was named Wednesday as Keantre D. Milan.

Milan, 27, was found inside the vehicle Tuesday afternoon having been shot multiple times.

According to a Decatur Police Department news release, officers were called around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday to the 2700 block of North Jasper Street in reference to reports of a person having been shot inside a vehicle.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where he died in the operating theater at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day.

The coroner said the fatal shooting happened somewhere between Pershing Road and North Jasper Street, where Milan was found slumped in his car after the vehicle had driven off the road and hit a utility pole.

The police and coroner's investigation is ongoing, following processing of the crime scene and interviewing of witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

13 parts of the criminal justice reform package Pritzker signed

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0