Authorities identify Decatur man who died from gunshot wound
Authorities identify Decatur man who died from gunshot wound

DECATUR — Authorities have identified the 37-year-old man who died in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital on Wednesday afternoon from a gunshot wound as Christopher Smith.

A preliminary autopsy report shows that Smith died from a gunshot wound to his upper left leg, which "involved the femoral artery and vein which resulted in massive hemorrhage," Macon County Coroner Michael Day said in a release issued Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Brian Cleary said in a statement Wednesday that Decatur police were called to the hospital at 12:15 p.m. “in reference to a gunshot victim in the ER."

Cleary said Smith had been driven to the hospital in a private vehicle.

"After dropping the gunshot victim off, the male subject who drove the victim to the hospital left the scene. This person has not been located at this time.”

Police continue to appeal for information about him and the circumstances of the shooting. Call detectives at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

