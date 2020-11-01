Authorities identify Decatur woman killed in apparent hit-and-run

DECATUR — The woman police said was killed in a suspected hit-and-run incident Friday night has been identified as 27-year-old Alisha Gordon of Decatur.

Decatur police Sgt. Brian Earles said officers were called to the area near Dolphin Court and Kent Avenue in the Park City Mobile Home Community around 11:15 p.m.

Police arrived to find Gordon dead in the street. Earles said the case is under police investigation.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said in a news release that an autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.

"The post-mortem procedure will affix the exact cause of death and hopefully assist the Decatur police investigation into this matter," Day said.

