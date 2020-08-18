Authorities identify victim of fatal Decatur shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— The Decatur man who died Monday from a gunshot wound has been identified as Katari R. Smith.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said an autopsy conducted Tuesday determined the 27-year-old died from multiple gunshot wounds "involving the neck, the back, both upper extremities and his hip" and that the gunshot trauma "impacted major internal organic systems."

He was pronounced dead at 9:45 a.m., shortly after his arrival at the emergency room at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Decatur police said Monday that Smith was found shot and with life-threatening injuries inside a vehicle around 9:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Walnut Street.

Police say two other individuals were shot near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Grand Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Garfield Avenue. Police say they were sent to DMH with non-life-threatening injuries and were not cooperating with police investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477 or the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at (217) 424-2734.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0