DECATUR — The situation that led to the shooting of a stabbing suspect by Decatur police officers escalated quickly, taking about 60 second from the time officers encounter the man and shots were fired, Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said.

“I don't want to nail down a specific time. I can tell you that, just from what I saw on the body cam, from the time that they located the suspect to the time shots were fired was roughly a minute,” Brandel told reporters at a news conference Thursday. “And then from, I think, the time that the suspect made a move to when officers fired was less than a couple seconds.”

Brandel said four or five of his officers responded to a domestic violence call at the 400 block of East Orchard Street just before 4 a.m. Thursday. Upon their arrival at the residence, they discovered a female with multiple stab and slash wounds on her body.

The suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Steven L. Hirstein of Decatur, was found hiding in the bathroom, Brandel said, and believing he was still armed with a knife, officers ordered him multiple times to exit the bathroom and show them his hands.

That is when officers said Hirstein, armed with a knife, charged at them.

Two of the officers then shot at Hirstein, striking him multiple times, a police department statement said. Hirstein fell and was secured “immediately.”

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Illinois State Police, per standard procedure, Brandel said.

In addition to assaulting the woman, Brandel said the suspect had apparently threatened a child sometime before the shooting.

According to the police department’s statement, the 911 call indicated an adult male — a man police ultimately identified as Hirstein — and a 34-year-old female, residents of the home, were in a fight and that Hirstein had also threatened a juvenile with a knife.

The juvenile was the female resident’s son, Brandel said. Hirstein and the stabbing victim were in a domestic relationship, Brandel said, but the juvenile was not Hirstein’s child.

It was the child’s biological father who made the domestic violence call to police, Brandel said.

“Raw emotion and just about as strong of an emotion that you can get is interjected into (domestic violence) incidents, so they can become violent very quick,” Brandel said. “I can probably say from my time and experience that I was on the street, I’ve probably used force more times during domestic violence situations than any other time.”

Brandel said officers had reason to believe the situation could be tense. Before arriving on scene, officers were “made aware” that Hirstein was wanted for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery for previous incidents, Brandel said. According to Macon County Circuit Court files, formal charges relating to these offenses have not been filed.

Brandel said he did not know how many times Hirstein had been shot, but did say the suspect was shot in both his hands and in his right arm, just above the elbow.

The officers who shot Hirstein are not being identified at this time, Brandel said. One is an eight-year veteran of the department and the other just completed his first year as a police officer.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The shooting was captured on the body-cameras of multiple officers, including those that fired their weapons.

First aid was provided to Hirstein. Both he and the female stabbing victim were then transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The woman was found to have multiple stab wounds to the back, arm and hip. She also had a cut on her chest. Her injuries were “not serious,” the department said, and she was released from the hospital Thursday morning.

Hirstein’s injuries were also not life threatening, Brandel said. He was in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon and is currently under guard at the hospital. Upon Hirstein’s release, Brandel said, he will be arrested on preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated assault related to Thursday’s events. He will also be booked on the previous charges.

Brandel said the Illinois State Police will lead the investigation into Thursday’s domestic violence incident as officials expect overlap with the investigation into the officers’ response.

“It is common practice across the state of Illinois for ISP to investigate use of force incidents involving local officers,” said Illinois State Police Lt. Lisa Mitchell. “After a thorough investigation is completed, ISP will turn all reports over to the Macon County State's Attorney's Office for an independent review of the facts.”

The state’s attorney’s office will ultimately determine if the use of deadly force was justified under the law. The Decatur Police Department will also conduct a parallel internal investigation to ensure all department policies were followed.

Brandel said he believed only Hirstein and the 34-year-old female were in the home at the time of the stabbing incident. But there are “multiple children” involved with the victim and the investigation, Mitchell said.

“We did make contact with DCFS to make them aware of the incident that happened,” Mitchell said. “And they are going to be, they are involved now. So they will make sure that the children are protected.”

Thursday’s incident was the fourth officer-involved shooting in Decatur since January 2022. The most recent took place on Oct. 12 when a shootout wounded two officers and the suspect died.

Both officers who shot at Hirstein have been placed on administrative leave with pay.

Brandel said the two officers will speak with counselors who can give clearance for them to return for administrative duties. The officers will be off the street while the investigation is ongoing.

Officers involved in Thursday’s events should have written reports submitted by Monday, Brandel said. Officers then get to review their body cam footage. After that, the body cam footage can be released to the public.

Brandel said he hopes to have the footage released by the end of next week.

“I'm thankful today that we didn't have a loss of life,” Brandel said. “I'm thankful that none of our officers were hurt. From the videos that I've seen, you know, the training that they've received was certainly helpful in how they responded to this incident.”

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, who was present during the news conference on Thursday, acknowledged the incident could have been much worse.

“For being in a very bad situation, this is a pretty good outcome,” she said. “Because everyone is going to be okay.”

“Nobody wants to fire a gun,” Moore Wolfe said. “But the police did what they had to do.”

Moore Wolfe’s son, Travis Wolfe, now a Decatur police officer, was previously a deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Department. He was one of four officers involved in the Oct. 12 shootout in Decatur.

The mayor said she understands domestic calls can be one of the most threatening situations for police officers.

“A lot of the times the most dangerous calls are to a residence where emotions are high,” she said. “People do things they shouldn’t be doing.”

Officials encourage any individuals with information relevant to the case, whether through witnessing or having video evidence of the crime or knowing the parties involved, to contact the Illinois State Police, Zone 5 Investigations team at 815-844-1500.

