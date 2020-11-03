Autopsy: Decatur man had multiple gunshot wounds

DECATUR — An autopsy report of a fatal shooting victim revealed the cause of death to be from multiple gunshot wounds that struck multiple parts of the body.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said Trevoris J. Wells, 30, died from multiple gunshot wounds involving the neck, chest, arms and legs, suffered after an incident Sunday afternoon in the 2300 block of North Rosedale Avenue.

Wells was found shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday by police officers responding to a report of shots fired. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a coroner's report.

Decatur police are currently investigating the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call police at 217-424-2734. People who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

