Autopsy planned on body pulled from Lake Decatur

DECATUR — Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy on a body pulled from Lake Decatur Sunday night.

The body was discovered around 8:30 p.m. near 5900 Apollo Drive. Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the Macon County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene around 9 p.m. and the investigation was handed over to the police department.

The body is described as that of a 32-year-old man who is a Decatur resident, police said.

No additional information is being released, Copeland said Tuesday morning.

