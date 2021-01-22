Battering leaves woman with hair missing, strangulation marks, police say

DECATUR— Police say a domestic battery incident in the 1200 block of East Olive Street left a woman missing a chunk of hair.

Court documents say the woman, 27, was strangled three separate times by her boyfriend on Dec. 19 following an argument in the back seat of his car. The 28-year-old Decatur man also "pulled a larger portion of her hair out," according to a sworn affidavit.

Documents say the suspect had earlier threatened to break her car windows in the 1700 block of North Water Street if she didn't step into his vehicle. Police say she eventually got into his car and drove to the 1200 block of East Olive Street, where he joined her in the back seat.

She was found to have injuries including several scratches to her neck and a portion of hair missing from the front of her head, police reported.

The man was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Thursday evening on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, resisting an officer and driving on a revoked or suspended license. A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed he was held on $85,000 bail and bond for release totaled $8,470.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.