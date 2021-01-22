 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Battering leaves woman with hair missing, strangulation marks, police say
0 comments

Battering leaves woman with hair missing, strangulation marks, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Police say a domestic battery incident in the 1200 block of East Olive Street left a woman missing a chunk of hair.

Court documents say the woman, 27, was strangled three separate times by her boyfriend on Dec. 19 following an argument in the back seat of his car. The 28-year-old Decatur man also "pulled a larger portion of her hair out," according to a sworn affidavit. 

Documents say the suspect had earlier threatened to break her car windows in the 1700 block of North Water Street if she didn't step into his vehicle. Police say she eventually got into his car and drove to the 1200 block of East Olive Street, where he joined her in the back seat.

Man robbed of over $900 cash at Decatur gas station, police say

She was found to have injuries including several scratches to her neck and a portion of hair missing from the front of her head, police reported.

The man was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Thursday evening on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, resisting an officer and driving on a revoked or suspended license. A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed he was held on $85,000 bail and bond for release totaled $8,470.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Macon County sheriff race court battle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News