 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Battery charge dismissed as Decatur man pleads to aggravated DUI and gets treatment
0 comments
alert top story

Battery charge dismissed as Decatur man pleads to aggravated DUI and gets treatment

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Charges alleging Decatur man Steven L. Cooper stomped on his girlfriend so hard he broke her left shoulder blade have been dismissed.

Cooper, 60, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Feb. 3 and took a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Susan Moorehead.

The deal with the Macon County State’s Attorney Office dropped one charge of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery. In return, Cooper pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, his third such offense. An additional charge of aggravated DUI and driving while revoked was also dismissed.

Cooper was then sentenced to 24 months of probation by Judge Thomas Griffith.

Commenting on the cases afterward and explaining what happened, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said there were “concerns” about the evidence in the battery case which gave rise to doubts about it standing up in court.

“It was not a case where the victim was uncooperative,” Rueter added. “There were just some issues because of the nature of the evidence in that case that we didn't think we would be… able to go forward and get a successful resolution.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

However the injury came about, there is no doubt Cooper’s 64-year-old then girlfriend was hurt. A sworn Decatur police affidavit said she had been diagnosed with a broken left clavicle at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital after being taken there for treatment on Sept. 3.

Rueter said it was clear Cooper, who had consistently pleaded not guilty to the battery charges, had issues with alcohol and he noted that part of the sentencing in the DUI charge included an instruction from the judge that the defendant is to have no contact with his ex-girlfriend.

And a note in the court record for Cooper’s DUI sentencing added: “The defendant stipulates that if an alcohol evaluation were on file, he would be deemed to be high risk, requiring 75 hours of treatment.”

Griffith had ordered him to complete 75 hours of treatment and also attend a DUI “victim impact panel.”

Cooper was also warned by the judge that his guilty plea in the DUI case could affect his prison parole status. Court records show Cooper was sentenced to five years in prison in 2015 after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated domestic battery.

Moorehead, his defense attorney, works for the Macon County Public Defenders’ Office which has a policy of not commenting on cases.

Cooper

Cooper

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Decatur police body cam footage of shots fired incident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News