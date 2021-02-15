Battery charge dismissed as Decatur man pleads to aggravated DUI and gets treatment

DECATUR — Charges alleging Decatur man Steven L. Cooper stomped on his girlfriend so hard he broke her left shoulder blade have been dismissed.

Cooper, 60, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Feb. 3 and took a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Susan Moorehead.

The deal with the Macon County State’s Attorney Office dropped one charge of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery. In return, Cooper pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, his third such offense. An additional charge of aggravated DUI and driving while revoked was also dismissed.

Cooper was then sentenced to 24 months of probation by Judge Thomas Griffith.

Commenting on the cases afterward and explaining what happened, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said there were “concerns” about the evidence in the battery case which gave rise to doubts about it standing up in court.

“It was not a case where the victim was uncooperative,” Rueter added. “There were just some issues because of the nature of the evidence in that case that we didn't think we would be… able to go forward and get a successful resolution.”

