NORMAL – Alan Beaman, who spent 13 years in prison for a murder he did not commit, has renewed his fight for a jury trial against the town of Normal and three former police officers.

Beaman, now 47, and living in his hometown of Rockford, was a student at Illinois Wesleyan University in 1993 when he was accused of strangling and stabbing Jennifer Lockmiller of Decatur, his former girlfriend, in a Normal apartment. Convicted in 1995, he was sentenced to 50 years in prison and served more than a dozen years before the Illinois Supreme Court reversed his conviction in 2008. He was granted a certificate of innocence by a judge and a pardon from Gov. Pat Quinn.

Last year, the Fourth District Appellate Court denied a second appeal of a 2016 lawsuit Beaman filed against former officers Tim Freesmeyer, Dave Warner, Frank Zayan and the town of Normal. Beaman argued the officers influenced prosecutors to identify Beaman as the only suspect, despite having proof he was in Rockford at the time of the murder. Other suspects were not considered, the filing said.

On Tuesday, Beaman appeared before the Supreme Court to ask for a jury trial on the matter, despite the denial, and filed a 78-page document in support of his request. A ruling is expected later this spring.

In essence, Beaman now is asking the Supreme Court to overrule an appellate decision that Beaman did not satisfy the legal requirements for a malicious prosecution case because there were no earlier findings of insufficient evidence.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

His lawyers say the appellate ruling contradicts several federal decisions and would radically change state law by holding that a wrongfully convicted plaintiff automatically loses a malicious prosecution claim unless a trial court made a finding of insufficient evidence for conviction.

“We are hopeful that the Illinois Supreme Court, which has twice ruled in Alan’s favor, will hear the case again and finally allow a jury trial to go forward,” said David Shapiro, a Beaman lawyer who is MacArthur Justice Center’s Supreme Court and Appellate director. “Nothing can right the wrong that was done to him or remove the stain it has left on the history of our state, but the closest thing to it is a jury of Illinois citizens finally hearing his case.”

In reversing the appellate court last December, the Supreme Court held that officers can be liable for malicious prosecution when their bad faith misconduct causes a wrongful conviction. Beaman, in his new filing, argues the appellate court disregarded the Supreme Court finding and ignored evidence of false testimony and concealment of evidence.

“I’ve spent my adult life fighting for justice and accountability. I’m not stopping now,” said Beaman in a statement released Tuesday. “The idea that this lawsuit somehow threatens good cops is inherently flawed. Protecting malicious cops from accountability undermines public faith in the rule of law.”

“A college student at the time of his arrest, petitioner languished in prison for over a dozen years for a crime he manifestly did not commit,” Beaman's lawyers argue in the documents filed Tuesday. "This court unanimously reversed the appellate court and threw out the conviction in 2008, and again unanimously reversed the appellate court in this civil case last year. Beaman deserves a day in court to seek justice from the men who robbed him of his youth through a bad faith investigation.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0