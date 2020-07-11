Bement man pleads guilty to reckless homicide in crash

Return to homepage ×
MONTICELLO — A Bement man will be sentenced in August after pleading guilty to reckless homicide in a January car crash that killed a 56-year-old woman.
Conrad Gillespie pleaded guilty in Piatt County Court and will be sentenced on Aug. 11, according to the News-Gazette. He could receive up to five years in prison.
The Illinois State Police previously said Gillespie, 23, was south of Monticello on Jan. 8 when he attempted to pass another driver's car.
Authorities said Gillespie's northbound car collided with Tonya Shearon's car, which was headed south on the same road.
Prosecutors said Gillespie's blood alcohol level measured at 0.163 percent, above the limit for drivers to be considered intoxicated in Illinois. Authorities dismissed a charge of aggravated driving under the influence as part of the plea agreement.
A look back at the building of Busch Memorial Stadium
~~ VERTICAL GALLERY: HIDE TITLES, ENLARGE TYPE ~~
South end of downtown in 1942
A view of downtown from the south in 1942, with Ninth Street in the center running beneath the covered bridge. Twenty years later, the area of warehouses on the far right became the site of the first Busch Stadium downtown. The Shapleigh Hardware building on the near right was one of several that burned in a spectacular fire on Aug. 4, 1965, and threatened the stadium under construction. A parking lot now covers the site of the freight houses in the foreground. Some of the warehouses, part of the former Cupples complex, still stand. Post-Dispatch file photo
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Future site of stadium
An aerial view of the southern part of downtown in 1947. In the right foreground is a stretch of Sixth Street that was eliminated in the 1960s for the first Busch Stadium downtown. Civic Center Redevelopment Corp., formed in 1959 to rebuild this section of downtown, built the round stadium for $24 million. Some of the buildings along Sixth had been demolished for parking lots before Civic Center obtained the parcels through city-authorized condemnation powers. Post-Dispatch file photo
Plans for stadium
The first general plan for a new downtown stadium, proposed by the Chamber of Commerce in 1959. The final design of the round stadium wasn't adopted until 1963. Post-Dispatch file image
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Leaders of the new Civic Center Redevelopment Corp.
Leaders of the new Civic Center Redevelopment Corp. discuss the first general plan for a new stadium downtown on Sept. 11, 1959, three days before the corporation was officially created. They are, from left, Clark Hungerford, chairman of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce; James Hickok, president of First National Bank; Preston Estep, chairman of Bank of St. Louis; and Sidney Maestre, chairman of Mercantile Trust Co. Hickock also became Civic Center's first president. Post-Dispatch file photo
pOST-DISPATCH
Erie Hotel, victim of redevelopment
The Erie Hotel, at Fourth Street and Clark Avenue, one of the buildings that were demolished to make way for redevelopment that included the first Busch Stadium downtown and parking garages. The Erie once was a favorite of steamboat pilots and captains, but was a flophouse offering beds for 50 cents per night when this photo was taken in 1960. The Stadium Garage East was built along this site. Post-Dispatch file photo
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis' Chinatown
The south leg of the Gateway Arch rises in the background in this February 1965 photograph of "Hop Alley," St. Louis' Chinatown. The area was bounded by Market, Seventh, Walnut and Eighth streets, and was demolished for the Civic Center Redevelopment Corp. project that included the first Busch Stadium downtown. Photo by Buel White of the Post-Dispatch
Buel White
Groundbreaking for Busch II
Groundbreaking for the first Busch Stadium downtown was held on May 24, 1964. Working the shovels are (left) Preston Estep and James Hickok, representing Civic Center Redevelopment Corp. As far left is I.E. Millstone, president of Millstone Construction Co. In helmet at right is John Soult, president of Fruin-Colnon Construction Co. The companies built the stadium as a joint project. Standing on the crane are (left) Cardinals manager Johnny Keane, former Cardinals great Stan Musial and (in sunglasses) Cardinals shortstop Dick Groat. Photo by Buel White of the Post-Dispatch
Buel White
Site cleared for construction of Busch Stadium
Work underway in June 1964 to shift Seventh Street to the west at Clark Avenue to make room for the stadium site. The view is looking south. Post-Dispatch file photo
Fire threatens building site
Firefighters pour water onto the smoldering fire that destroyed or heavily damaged five buildings on the south end of downtown in the early hours of Aug. 4, 1965. Some blowing embers started small fires at Busch Stadium, under construction nearby. In the background is the Gateway Arch, less than two months before the two legs were joined. Post-Dispatch file photo
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Fire near site of Busch Stadium
Fire destroys warehouses in a two-block area in the early hours of Aug. 4, 1965, just southwest of the building site where Busch Stadium was rising. Blowing embers ignited seven fires at the stadium site, but firefighters were able to limit damage there. Work resumed within a few days. Post-Dispatch file photo
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Busch Stadium and Arch near completion
Workers install part of the seating areas in Busch Stadium on Oct. 26, 1965, two days before the final piece of the Arch was slipped into place. Post-Dispatch file photo
Post-Dispatch file photo
Work continues on Busch Stadium
Work underway on Busch Stadium in October 1965. Post-Dispatch file photo
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Seats installed in stadium
Workers install seats at Busch Stadium in March 1966, two months before the first game was played there. Post-Dispatch file photo
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Home base transferred to new stadium
The KMOX helicopter arrives at new Busch Stadium on May 8, 1966, with home plate from the old Busch Stadium, formerly Sportsman's Park, in north St. Louis. There were ceremonies at both stadiums for the transfer of the plate. Photo by Edward Burkhardt of the Post-Dispatch
Edward Burkhardt
Dedication of Busch Stadium
Dignitaries gather for ceremonies dedicating Busch Stadium on May 8, 1966. They are (from left) August A. "Gussie" Busch Jr., Cardinals president; Mayor Alfonso J. Cervantes and his wife, Carmen; Missouri Gov. Warren Hearnes; U.S. Rep. Leonor K. Sullivan of St. Louis; Lt. Gov. Thomas Eagleton; and St. Louis County Supervisor Lawrence Roos and his wife, Mary. Photo by James Rackwitz of the Post-Dispatch
Jim Rackwitz
Aerial view of Busch Stadium in 1966
New Busch Stadium on May 12, 1966, shortly before the Cardinals played the first game at their new downtown home. The Cardinals beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 in 12 innings. Work is underway in the foreground for the elevated lanes of Highway 40 and the approaches to the Poplar Street Bridge, which opened the following year. Photo by Arthur Witman of the Post-Dispatch
All-Star Game at Busch
All-stars for the American and National leagues line up before the All-Star Game on July 12, 1966. The high temperature that day was 103 degrees, inspiring Casey Stengel to say of Busch, "The new park sure holds the heat well." Post-Dispatch file photo
Projects near Busch near completion
The future Pet Inc. building (left) and Stouffer's Riverfront Inn (with round tower) under construction in January 1968 on land obtained by Civic Center Redevelopment Corp. in its 31-block project, which also included Busch Stadium the parking garages. When completed, Stouffer's included a revolving restaurant on its top floor. Anheuser-Busch Inc., which had invested $5 million when Civic Center was created, bought the stadium and garages and took over Civic Center in a $53 million deal in 1984. Photo by Renyold Ferguson of the Post-Dispatch
Renyold Ferguson
Third Busch Stadium rises as second one falls
The last section of the first Busch Stadium downtown is being demolished on the left as its replacement is built to the right in December 2005. The new stadium, opened in April 2006, is St. Louis' third Busch Stadium. The first was the former Sportsman's Park, which was renamed in 1953 after Anheuser-Busch Inc. bought the stadium and Cardinals. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@ost-dispatch.com
Chris Lee
Last remaining arches of Busch Stadium II
The wrecking crew prepares to demolish the last piece of the second Busch Stadium on the evening of Dec. 7, 2005. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
The new, new Busch
The last piece of the first downtown Busch Stadium falls to a wrecking machine in March 2013. It once carried pedestrians from the west garage and Eighth Street to and from the stadium. In the background is the new Busch Stadium, opened in 2006. Photo by Erik M. Lunsford,
elunsford@post-dispatch.com
Erik M. Lunsford
