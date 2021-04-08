Blazich back in Macon County court to face attempted murder charge

“However, once we had resolved those issues, we refiled the charges against Mr. Blazich on Feb. 24.”

The defendant, from Nokomis, had been freed from the Macon County Jail after the earlier dismissal but police had located and rearrested him March 29. He’s now back in a cell at the jail with bail set at $750,000, meaning he would have to post $75,000 to bond out.

The case dates back to June 14 and a brutal attack on a man who went for a car ride with Blazich and another defendant, Kevin C. Jophlin, who was driving. Decatur police reports from the time said the victim thought he was going to be able to buy some methamphetamine but suddenly found himself under attack when Blazich, a front seat passenger, turned around and hit him in the head with a hammer.

Jophlin was then described as pulling out a handgun and the victim was shot in the legs as he made a desperate, but successful, escape by crawling out a rear window and climbing on top of the still moving vehicle. The victim was quoted as telling police Jophlin then slammed on the brakes and the victim was catapulted into the roadway at the intersection of East Pershing Road and North 22nd Street. He survived with a shattered thigh bone and multiple broken ribs.