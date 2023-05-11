QUINCY — The Timothy W. Bliefnick trial remains set for a May 22 start.
During a pretrial hearing Thursday, attorneys from both sides told Judge Robert Adrian they remain ready for trial to start.
Bliefnick, 39, a Decatur native, pleaded not guilty on March 23 to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion in connection with the shooting death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick.
A hearing on a motion to dismiss was heard in a closed courtroom. Both Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County State's Attorney's Office, and Bliefnick's attorney Casey Schnack agreed the motion included evidentiary issues not yet resolved.
The Herald-Whig, along with WGEM and Muddy River News, are seeking to unseal motions in the cases that have been sealed since a March 16 order.
Adrian heard arguments in the matter May 3, and provided all parties to submit additional legal authority before issuing a final ruling.
Cameras will be allowed in the courtroom for the trial, though some witnesses may be excluded from being recorded or photographed.
A final pretrial hearing was set for May 19.
Bliefnick remains in the Adams County Jail on no bond.
Defense Casey Schnack talks with her slient, Timothy Bliefnick, during a pretrial hearing Thursday in Adams County Circuit Court. Bliefnick, a Decatur native, is set to go on trial May 22 on charges he killed his estranged wife.