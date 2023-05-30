Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

QUINCY — Jurors could start deliberations Wednesday in the Timothy Bliefnick murder trial after the prosecution rested its case Tuesday afternoon.

Bliefnick's attorney Casey Schnack also said she will not present any evidence, though a final decision hasn't been made on whether he will testify.

Judge Robert Adrian will inquire Wednesday morning if Bliefnick plans to testify. If he chooses not to, closing arguments will take place.

Bliefnick, 40, a Decatur native, faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion in connection with the Feb. 23 shooting death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick.

Most of Tuesday morning's testimony came from forensic scientists with the Illinois State Police.

Vickie Reels, a forensic scientist with the Illinois State Police Crime Lab, testified that eight shell casings found at the crime scene were fired from the same gun as 27 shell casings found in Timothy Bliefnick's basement. A total of 54 shell casings were collected from the basement.

"I determined the eight cartridge cases and 27 of those 54 cartridge cases were identified as being fired by the same single firearm," Reels said.

She determined that a Ruger handgun recovered from Timothy Bliefnick's house did not fire the 9 mm bullets. She mentioned a CZ firearm had similar characteristics from the bullets fired.

A CZ 75 that Rebecca Bliefnick had sought from Timothy Bliefnick in their divorce has been mentioned multiple times during testimony during the trial.

Reels agreed during cross-examination that she could not determine the exact gun used to fire the bullets.

Kelly Maciejewski, a forensic scientist who works in the biology and DNA section of the crime lab, testified that on DNA found under Rebecca Bliefnick's fingernails, it is three times more likely that it came from Timothy Bliefnick and their three boys. Ted Johnson, who she was seeing romantically, was excluded after that testing.

She also testified that DNA found on plastic bag shards around the body was eight times more likely to be from Timothy Bliefnick.

Maciejewski also testified that she was able to obtain DNA from the handlebar of the bike found a half-block from Timothy Bliefnick's Hampshire Street house and it did not match him.

James Riggins, a forensic scientist specializing in trace chemical analysis, reviewed plastic pieces that were found around the body.

Though it appeared the plastic fragments matched Aldi grocery bags — similar to ones found in Bliefnick's home — Riggins said his findings were inconclusive because he didn't have the bag that the pieces were torn from.

Specializing in firearms, tool marks, tire tracks and footwear, forensic scientist Kathryn Doolin noted consistencies between the crowbar found in Timothy Bliefnick's basement and tool marks on the window, but reached an inconclusive conclusion because she couldn't recreate the exact circumstances for how it was created.

Quincy Police Detective Nick Eddy testified during the afternoon. He presented a video that showed someone riding a bike in the early morning hours of Feb. 14, 21, 22 and 23, though he could not say who it was. Video was taken from the Quincy Public Schools bus barn at 20th and Hampshire, a residence in the 200 block of South 20th and the home of Taylor Heimann, who testified about someone walking across his driveway last week. Eddy testified that the path matched the course to Rebecca Bliefnick house's house on Kentucky Road.

He noted the bike in question didn't have reflectors on its wheels, similar to the one recovered by police.

During those early morning hours, Eddy noted that no calls were placed to Timothy Bliefnick's phone, his cellphone was locked, there was no internet activity on his laptop and there were breaks in data on his Whoop fitness.

Eddy noted that it is unclear who was riding the bike in the video or if it was even the same person or bike. He also testified on cross-examination that the bus barn only had footage going back to Feb 13.

Christine Mandel previously worked with Rebecca Bliefnick at QTown CrossFit for two years before moving to California in 2015, but she said they still messaged on Facebook, including a March 14, 2022, conversation.

In it, Rebecca Bliefnick described herself as a "nervous Nelly" and said "I feel safe right now. I'm super nervous for when this ends. If he doesn't get his way, I feel he may literally lose his mind."

She also told Mandel that she believed Timothy Bliefnick cared more about hurting her than anything else.

Schnack continued to object to messages introduced in the case, and during cross-examination sparred with Mandel on the stand over whether she helped Rebecca Bliefnick.

Mandel said she believed listening was the best thing to do at that point.

After the jury was dismissed, Adrian denied a motion for a directed verdict from Schnack. An informal jury instructions conference also was held.

