QUINCY — Prosecutors focused on the search history of Timothy Bliefnick's laptop computer and cellphone during the fourth day of testimony of his trial.

Quincy Police Detective Erik Cowick testified Friday that in reviewing the cellphone data from Timothy Bliefnick's phone, he found searches including "how to open my door with a crowbar," "can I force my door open with a crowbar if I lock myself out," how many cops in Quincy Illinois," "how to make a homemade pistol silencer," "average Quincy Police Department response time" and "average Quincy Police Department response time."

Timothy Bliefnick, 40, a Decatur native, faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion in connection with the Feb. 23 shooting death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick.

Cowick also testified that the phone was factory reset on Oct. 15, 2021, and was password protected.

Data from the laptop between 1 and 2 a.m. on Feb 14 showed that there were searched on license plate lookups, VIN lookups and specific searches with a plate and VIN for a 2021 Toyota Tundra, owned by Ted Johnson, who was romantically involved with Rebecca Bliefnick.

Johnson testified Tuesday that he spent the night at Rebecca Bliefnick's home on Feb 13.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Casey Schnack had Cowick confirm that he did not know who was accessing either the computer and the cellphone, and that most of the data wasn't timestamped on the cellphone.

Cowick also testified that there were Facebook records of a "John Smith" account on the phone. Reviewing messages, the Smith account sent a message about Mongoose mountain bike that appeared to be purchase in October 2022 on Facebook Messenger. A Mongoose mountain bike was found in Timothy Bliefnick's garage in a March 1 search.

The account also received a system message of a Schwinn mountain bike from Mike Blaesing, who testified Thursday about selling the bike to a man in October 2022, though he could not identify the man.

Cowick also testified that he reviewed the extraction of Rebecca Bliefnick's phone that was found behind the door of the master bedroom. The last activity on the phone was at 12:58 a.m. Feb. 23, when the Facebook app was activated. At 1:11 a.m., the numbers "91126" were dialed. No outgoing activity was reported after that, but there was incoming activity such as text messages.

The results of Rebecca Bliefnick's autopsy were presented to the jury.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Scott Denton testified she suffered nine gunshot wounds to her torso, three to her right arm and two to her left hand. The gunshot wounds to her right arm and left hand were defensive wounds.

Denton said she internally bled to death, but none of the gunshot wounds were immediately fatal.

"She would have been alive with these gunshot wounds for at least several minutes," he said, adding it would have been a painful death.

At one point during Denton's testimony, a box of tissues was brought to Timothy Bleifnick who appeared to wipe his eyes as autopsy photos were shown to the jury.

Court recessed for the day just after noon.

Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones said he plans to call additional experts from the Illinois State Crime Lab Tuesday. Those witnesses were unavailable to testify Friday.

The prosecution could rest its case Tuesday.

