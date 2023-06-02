QUINCY — Despite being disappointed by the outcome, the attorney for convicted murderer Timothy Bliefnick was full of praise for the way the trial was conducted, a statement said.

“As I stated (in my closing argument) it is our belief that the work of the Quincy Police Department exonerated Tim, but obviously the jury felt differently,” defense attorney Casey J. Schnack said in a written statement on Friday. “As far as the trial is concerned, we are obviously disappointed in the verdict.”

The statement was written on behalf of Schnack, her client and the Bliefnick family.

The Adams County jury needed about four hours Wednesday to convict Timothy Bliefnick, a Decatur native, of murder and home invasion in connection with the shooting death of his estranged wife, Rebecca.

Rebecca Bliefnick's father found her dead in her home on Feb. 23 after being alerted by Timothy Bliefnick that she hadn't picked up their sons from school. An autopsy determined she had been shot multiple times.

Timothy Bliefnick was arrested March 13 after a multiweek investigation conducted by Quincy police.

Evidence presented during the trial focused on the couple's ongoing and bitter divorce proceedings; concerns about her safety that Rebecca Bliefnick had shared with friends and co-workers; and searches on Timothy Bliefnick's computer and cellphone on such topics as forcing a door open with a crowbar and making a pistol silencer.

Schnack argued throughout the proceedings that the evidence against her client was circumstantial, leaving room for reasonable doubt. She offered no witnesses and her client did not testify.

“We felt going into the trial, through the trial and still that there was not enough evidence to convict Tim beyond a reasonable doubt, but obviously the jury felt differently. While we disagree with their verdict, we certainly accept it,” the statement said.

Schnack said post-trial motions will be filed.

Timothy Bliefnick faces natural life in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 11. Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones said he anticipates asking for a life sentence.

The statement thanked the jurors and the Quincy Police Department “for the hard work” they put into the case, as well as the work by prosecutors Jones and Laura Keck.

Schnack reserved the highest praise for Judge Robert Adrian “for the manner in which the entire proceeding was conducted.” She made specific reference to his decision to keep much of the evidence unavailable to the press and public.

“We know he was under a lot of pressure to make evidentiary matters open to the press and that he has received criticism for that. Quite frankly, I don’t think this case could have been tried in Adams County had it not been for Judge Adrian’s position in this matter.”

Adrian issued a March 16 order sealing the motions in the case because of "extensive publicity."

The Herald-Whig, along with WGEM and Muddy River News, sought to have motions unsealed and to allow the press to sit in on motion hearings in the case.

Schnack expressed some frustration with the press.

“As far as the media coverage is concerned, I know they have a job to do and I wish they understood that I have a job to do, some of them apparently don’t, but me or Josh or Laura commenting on anything while the case is pending can do nothing more than cause problems for everyone concerned.”

