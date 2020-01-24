Bloomington man pleads not guilty to killing teen at NYE party
BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington man accused in a fatal New Year’s Eve shooting pleaded not guilty Friday to murdering a Springfield teen.

Dewon Griffin, 19, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with 17-year-old Tariq Houston’s death.

McLean County Public Defender Carla Barnes entered the plea of not guilty on Griffin’s behalf. His next court date was set for Feb. 26.

State’s Attorney Don Knapp declined to comment about the case.

Houston, of Springfield and recently of Decatur, was found with a single gunshot wound in his abdomen in a parking lot outside Heartland Village Apartments in the 1700 block of Putnam Avenue after someone called 911 at 11:40 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to the McLean County Coroner’s Office.

Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said Houston and Griffin attended a party at which a disagreement between two groups escalated, shots were fired and Houston was struck.

Garrett R. Ahlfield, 18, of Bloomington was charged with allegedly firing shots in the air near Houston after he was fatally wounded, according to court documents. He pleaded not guilty to the charges last week.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

