Bloomington man pleads not guilty to killing teen at NYE party

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington man accused in a fatal New Year’s Eve shooting pleaded not guilty Friday to murdering a Springfield teen.
Dewon Griffin, 19, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with 17-year-old Tariq Houston’s death.
McLean County Public Defender Carla Barnes entered the plea of not guilty on Griffin’s behalf. His next court date was set for Feb. 26.
State’s Attorney Don Knapp declined to comment about the case.
You have free articles remaining.
Houston, of Springfield and recently of Decatur, was found with a single gunshot wound in his abdomen in a parking lot outside Heartland Village Apartments in the 1700 block of Putnam Avenue after someone called 911 at 11:40 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
He was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to the McLean County Coroner’s Office.
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said Houston and Griffin attended a party at which a disagreement between two groups escalated, shots were fired and Houston was struck.
Garrett R. Ahlfield, 18, of Bloomington was charged with allegedly firing shots in the air near Houston after he was fatally wounded, according to court documents. He pleaded not guilty to the charges last week.
Shaun Kink
Harold Dowling
Jarrod Williams
Dewon Griffin
Richard Rountree
Terry Sellner
Deonte Walker
Jackson Kestian
Demetrius Dawson
Lurra Linwood
Donald Wade
Brian Williams
Zebedee Moore
Jordan Powe
Hearon Blevins
Anthony Gowin
Chenae Cooper
Michael Stout
Terrence Harris
Charles Allen
Christopher Harrison
Thomas Cook
john Grill
Trever Jones
Tyeler Kessinger
Kenneth Dow
David Hughes
Blanche Swift
Calvin Purdle
Bobby Pointer
George Harris
Da Jon S. Glass
Jonathon Hovey
Daisha Stuart
Orion Hodo
Drashan Jackson
Andrew McConnaughay
Delilah Dorsey
Darren Gordon
Keir Spinks
David Castillo
Jennifer Irwin
James Barnes
Shomari Givihan
Jacqueline Miller
Scotty Allen
Amber Widner
Danny Strong
Bryan Leonard
Joi Jackson
Amari McNabb
Exodus Hebert
Lorenzo Aken
Teon Williams
Quentin Jackson
Darryl Mason
Jordyn Thornton
Karen Wilson
Cameron Collins
Juan Lorenzo
Josue Rodriguez-Soto
Joshua Gunn
Yeshuran McNabb
Keith Wright
Brandy Navadomskis
Mikayla Lenardt
Melissa Ostrum
Cynthia Baker
Gregory Hightower
Michael Yaegel
Justin Goodin
James Moon
Exodus Hebert
Ronald Thornton
Tommie Lee Slayton
Miriah Davidson
Colleen Wiles
Brady Forkell
Jordyn Thornton
David Scott
Michael Crawford
Kemondrae King
William Burba
Modesto Espinoza Mendoza
Carlos Borge
Lindsay Bowen
Jaimie Bowen
Tiquan Hamer
Lar-Darius Carroll
Derrell Hibbler
Christopher Barker
Miguel Martinez
Brandon Weise
Chance Brown
Emil Cruz
Toshiro Luttrell
Jamar Correa
Misty mcQueen
Jeffory Lahr
Erin Cebrero
Freddrica Brown
Marquis Williams
Alonzo Whitfield
William Tuley
Lamont Barclay
Casey Murphy
Charles Talley
Miranda Ridgeway
Romio A.L. Monroe
Matthew Price
Gregory Williams
Mary Harris
Calvin Harris
Carie Brown
John Moore
Jordan Graham
Tyler Watson
Bruce Sirtoff
Nathandre Campbell
Joseph Couch
Jaylin Walls
Stephanie Mangan
Damoni Clemon
Khalil Hood
Larry Lanier
Raymone Stephens
Lorenzo Aken
Kiel Manns
Gregory Chester
Steven Bradford
Parish Mayberry
Jason Greene
Tasha Williams
Sara Knell
Scott Knell
Ronald Hawkins
Edward Harper
Sydney Mays
Angela Flynn
Kayla Barnhill
Scott Robertson
Anthony Schauwecker
Rick Shinn
Elijah Herron
Mitchell Rathbun
Drenell Willis
Brad Talley
Navarro Howard
Aaron Jackson
Jeremy Baldridge
Tommy Jackson
La'Ronn Carroll
Steven Haas
Michelle Brown
Angela Brown
Richard Sims
Toni Kirk
Victory Kirk
Kelsey Moore
Lorenzo Aken
Martell Ward
Levi Townsend
Shameka Curry
Thomas Malloch-Lane
Nicholas Bays
Kerigan Wood
Donald Connelly
Alexandria Macon
Jason Tolan
Eleisha Gibbs
Yoandis Gomez-Roque
Kenyer Duvergel-Zamora
Robert Pratt
Cheonte Hinkle
Andrew Whitmer
Thomas Walker
Hammet D. Brown
Sheila Benson
Donald Dickerson
Jason Moyer
Brenton Fenwick
Martin Mulcahey
Torey Jackson
Marcell Moore
Donnell Taylor
Kevin Thornton
Tanicka Chiestder
Jonathan Lane
Levi Evans
Chauntel Drake
LaQuan Hill
Marquis Perkins
James C. Rellihan
Lawrence P. Lewis
Benjamin Sayles
Shomari Givihan
Latricia Gillispie
Rashad Adams
Bruce Sirtoff
Michael Sirtoff
Frank Sirtoff
Jennifer Rice
Jacob Laws
Darien Davis
Monroe Elbert
Joseph Mayberry
Keith Long
Destiniy Stuckey
Lamar Adkins
Jesse Duncan
Aaron Parlier
Willie Dawson
Steven Decker
Valerie Burdick
Dean Faulk
Robert Wichmann
Adrian Damian-Moya
Wesley Harvey
Ashley Marez
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.