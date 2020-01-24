Bloomington man pleads not guilty to killing teen at NYE party

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington man accused in a fatal New Year’s Eve shooting pleaded not guilty Friday to murdering a Springfield teen.

Dewon Griffin, 19, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with 17-year-old Tariq Houston’s death.

McLean County Public Defender Carla Barnes entered the plea of not guilty on Griffin’s behalf. His next court date was set for Feb. 26.

State’s Attorney Don Knapp declined to comment about the case.

