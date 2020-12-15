Blue Mound man accused of sexually abusing 3 girls 'throughout their childhood,' police say

BLUE MOUND — A 20-year-old Blue Mound man is being held in the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges he sexually abused three girls over a period of years.

A sworn affidavit from the Blue Mound Police Department said the man was arrested at an address on Shadow Lane in Decatur on Friday after a relative had urged him to turn himself in.

Writing in the affidavit, Officer Clayton Graven said police started an investigation Dec. 6 after being informed that three girls, ranging in age from 10 to 15, had been victims of the man’s assaults.

“The victims had stated they had been sexually assaulted throughout their childhood years ... with the most recent (assault) on Sunday, Nov. 29,” said Graven. He said the girls said they had all been assaulted at the same address in Blue Mound.

After the relative of the man called asking him to surrender himself to law enforcement, Graven said the man had been described as being upset and very emotional. “... He was sorry about what he had done to the females and (asked the relative) to tell them he was sorry,” said Graven.