Blue Mound man accused of sexually abusing three girls 'throughout their childhood,' police say

BLUE MOUND — A 20-year-old Blue Mound man is being held in the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges he sexually abused three girls over a period of years.
A sworn affidavit from the Blue Mound Police Department said the man was arrested at an address on Shadow Lane in Decatur on Friday after a relative had urged him to turn himself in.
Writing in the affidavit, Officer Clayton Graven said police started an investigation Dec. 6 after being informed that three girls, ranging in age from 10 to 15, had been victims of the man’s assaults.
“The victims had stated they had been sexually assaulted throughout their childhood years... with the most recent (assault) on Sunday, Nov. 29,” said Graven. He said the girls said they had all been assaulted at the same address in Blue Mound.
After the relative of the man called asking him to surrender himself to law enforcement, Graven said the man had been described as being upset and very emotional. “...He was sorry about what he had done to the females and (asked the relative) to tell them he was sorry,” said Graven.
The man was booked on three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse; a check of jail records showed he remained in custody Monday with bail set at $300,000, meaning he must post $30,000 to be released. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $500,000.
If the man does make bail, he is ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.