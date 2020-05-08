Blue Mound man pushed dad, 77, to ground, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — Preliminary criminal charges have been filed against a Blue Mound man who police say pushed his 77-year-old father during an argument, causing injuries.

Blue Mound police in court documents said the father was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital on Tuesday with brain bleeding and bleeding under the skin.

His son, 49, was arrested Thursday morning in Blue Mound and booked into Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of aggravated battery of a senior citizen and aggravated domestic battery. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed him to be held on $75,000 bail, meaning $7,500 is required for release.

Court documents say the suspect was found in violation of his parole. Macon County Circuit Clerk records showed him to have multiple felony convictions.

Mug shots by the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.