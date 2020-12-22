 Skip to main content
Body of 33-year-old man found in Decatur alley Tuesday; autopsy planned Wednesday
Body of 33-year-old man found in Decatur alley Tuesday; autopsy planned Wednesday

Police

Police vehicles are shown on South Haworth Avenue in Decatur on Tuesday. 

 CHRIS COATES, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — A police investigation is underway after a body was found Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of Haworth Avenue.

Decatur police Sgt. Steve Carroll said officers were called to the scene around 11:50 a.m. after a 33-year-old male was found dead near an alleyway.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day in a statement Tuesday afternoon said the death is "deemed to be suspicious in nature" and an autopsy is scheduled Wednesday in Bloomington. 

The death is being investigated as a homicide and police are currently working to learn if it's connected to a Monday incident where a man was kidnapped from behind Hair on Hand on Water Street, according to Carroll.

Day said the identity is being withheld until the victim's family is notified. 

