Body of 33-year-old man found in Decatur alley Tuesday; autopsy planned Wednesday

DECATUR — A police investigation is underway after a body was found Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of Haworth Avenue.
Decatur police Sgt. Steve Carroll said officers were called to the scene around 11:50 a.m. after a 33-year-old male was found dead near an alleyway.
Macon County Coroner Michael Day in a statement Tuesday afternoon said the death is "deemed to be suspicious in nature" and an autopsy is scheduled Wednesday in Bloomington.
The death is being investigated as a homicide and police are currently working to learn if it's connected to a Monday incident where a man was kidnapped from behind Hair on Hand on Water Street, according to Carroll.
Day said the identity is being withheld until the victim's family is notified.