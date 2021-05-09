Bomb squad removes suspected homemade bombs from Decatur home

DECATUR — Police said explosives experts from the Illinois Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad were called to retrieve a box of suspected homemade bombs found in a Decatur home Friday morning.

It’s unclear if the devices were real, but Decatur Police did not want to take any chances and called in the expert disposal team to secure and remove them.

A spokesman for the bomb squad could not be reached Sunday, and it's not known what actions they took and how they disposed of the devices.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the box containing the suspected bombs was found at a home on Whippoorwill Drive by a 69-year-old man who called police at 11 a.m. Friday.

“Dad was there mowing with his wife and taking care of the house, which belongs to his son,” Copeland explained.

“His son had been arrested on May 6 (Thursday) on charges of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation and unlawful restraint. Dad said he was going through the house when he found the box containing items that he believed were homemade explosive devices.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Copeland said the father had carried the box outside and placed it in the bed of his pickup truck before police arrived to secure the area.