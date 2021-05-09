 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bomb squad removes suspected homemade bombs from Decatur home
0 comments
breaking top story

Bomb squad removes suspected homemade bombs from Decatur home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police said explosives experts from the Illinois Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad were called to retrieve a box of suspected homemade bombs found in a Decatur home Friday morning.

It’s unclear if the devices were real, but Decatur Police did not want to take any chances and called in the expert disposal team to secure and remove them.

A spokesman for the bomb squad could not be reached Sunday, and it's not known what actions they took and how they disposed of the devices.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the box containing the suspected bombs was found at a home on Whippoorwill Drive by a 69-year-old man who called police at 11 a.m. Friday.

“Dad was there mowing with his wife and taking care of the house, which belongs to his son,” Copeland explained.

Boyfriend hit woman as she held their baby, Decatur police say

“His son had been arrested on May 6 (Thursday) on charges of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation and unlawful restraint. Dad said he was going through the house when he found the box containing items that he believed were homemade explosive devices.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Copeland said the father had carried the box outside and placed it in the bed of his pickup truck before police arrived to secure the area.

“Doing something like that is not recommended,” Copeland added, emphasizing that any suspected explosive material should be left alone and police called immediately.

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

Copeland said his office has not received any follow-up reports on the devices or actions taken by the bomb squad.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed the father's 36-year-old son remained in custody with bail set at $25,000, meaning he would have to post a bond of $2,500 to be freed.

He is accused of battering and restraining his 30-year-old girlfriend, who was not described as being injured in police reports.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Biden calls for police reform by 'next month'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News