Bond set, charges pending for man involved in Clinton police standoff

CLINTON — The DeWitt County state's attorney is reviewing possible charges against the Wisconsin man arrested Wednesday following a standoff with local and state police that prompted the temporary closure of U.S. 51.

Orsino Thurman, 36, appeared in DeWitt County Circuit Court on Thursday during which his bail was set at $75,000, requiring the posting of $7,500 to be released. A check of jail records Thursday afternoon showed Thurman was still in custody.

State’s Attorney Dan Markwell said formal charges are pending the filing of reports by the various law enforcement agencies involved in the case.

During a news conference Wednesday, Clinton Police Chief Ben Lowers said his department initially responded to a report of domestic battery in the 1100 block of Illinois 54 and the incident was reported by woman who told police she was battered in an adjacent motel.

When talking with the victim, police watched Thurman leave the motel parking lot toward U.S. 51 and soon learned that he was wanted on active warrants, was armed and had an infant in the vehicle, Lowers said.

Illinois State Police troopers joined the pursuit on Illinois 54 south of Clinton and authorities deployed spike strips on U.S. 51 near Maroa.

Once stopped, Illinois State Police SWAT and crisis negotiation team were able to convince Thurman to give up the infant before he fled again south on U.S. 51.

His vehicle was later "disabled" by the SWAT team near the Evergreen FS facility on School Road south of Maroa and he was taken into custody shortly before 2 p.m.

Multiple weapons and body armor were recovered from his vehicle and there were no reported injuries in the incident, Lowers said.

