Boy stabs Decatur burglar, whose blood later links him to the crime

DECATUR — Moses J. Ratliff was punished with extra time on a previous prison sentence after police were able to tie him to a Decatur burglary from the blood he left behind from being stabbed by a 12-year-old boy defending his home.

Ratliff, already serving a four-year sentence imposed May 17, 2018, for an aggravated robbery conviction, pleaded guilty in Macon County Circuit Court Nov. 15 to a charge of burglary and was given a six-year sentence. The sentence was ordered to run concurrent with the previous four-year sentence, effectively extending it almost two years.

He was defended by attorney Dave Ellison and, in a plea deal, a further charge of criminal trespass was dismissed.

A sworn affidavit about the burglary from Decatur Police said it happened Nov. 1, 2017, and the boy, home alone and hearing the 25-year-old Ratliff breaking in, called his mom before retreating to her bedroom armed with a butcher knife.

