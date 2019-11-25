Boy stabs Decatur burglar, whose blood later links him to the crime

DECATUR — Moses J. Ratliff was punished with extra time on a previous prison sentence after police were able to tie him to a Decatur burglary from the blood he left behind from being stabbed by a 12-year-old boy defending his home.
Ratliff, already serving a four-year sentence imposed May 17, 2018, for an aggravated robbery conviction, pleaded guilty in Macon County Circuit Court Nov. 15 to a charge of burglary and was given a six-year sentence. The sentence was ordered to run concurrent with the previous four-year sentence, effectively extending it almost two years.
He was defended by attorney Dave Ellison and, in a plea deal, a further charge of criminal trespass was dismissed.
A sworn affidavit about the burglary from Decatur Police said it happened Nov. 1, 2017, and the boy, home alone and hearing the 25-year-old Ratliff breaking in, called his mom before retreating to her bedroom armed with a butcher knife.
“The juvenile stated while in his mother’s bedroom he heard glass break and the subject enter his residence,” said Detective Jason Kuchelmeister in the affidavit. “The juvenile stated the man ... carrying a flashlight then entered the bedroom. The juvenile stated the subject turned toward him at which time he (the boy) cut the man and stabbed him before the man pushed him away and fled the residence.”
Police officers, responding to a prowler call, found the child “with blood covering his face, arms and legs.”
There was so much blood that police were able to collect good samples and, having sent them off to the State Police Crime Lab, finally got results matching Ratliff’s DNA profile. He was traced to the state’s prison system and officers discovered he had been incarcerated since May 2018 after the robbery conviction. He was brought back to the Macon County Jail before being charged with the burglary.
