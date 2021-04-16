Boyfriend arrested for punching, choking pregnant girlfriend, police said

DECATUR — Police said an argument that started over text messages escalated into the physical altercation that resulted in a man choking and punching his girlfriend, who is pregnant with twins.

According to a sworn statement, Decatur police were called a home in the 500 block of East Stuart at 4:23 p.m. Thursday, April 15. The victim told police she was setting a cell phone alarm for her 38-year-old boyfriend when she saw texts from another woman. The affidavit said she woke the man up and the couple began arguing when, she said, he punched her in the face and choked her.

The boyfriend was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and aggravated battery of a pregnant female and booked into the Macon County Jail. Bail was set at $10,000, meaning he would need to post $1,000 to be released. If he gains release, the man is required to have no contact with the victim.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state’s attorney’s office.

