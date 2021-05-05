 Skip to main content
Boyfriend hit woman as she held their baby, Decatur police say
Boyfriend hit woman as she held their baby, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur boyfriend who slapped, kicked and strangled his girlfriend, even attacking her while she was holding their 5-month-old son, was arrested and jailed on Monday.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said the attack dates to the morning of April 26 and officers had been seeking the 44-year-old man before catching up with him Monday afternoon.

The affidavit said the 23-year-old girlfriend has dated the man for the last five years and they also have a 1-year-old son. The girlfriend is quoted as telling police the assault began when she told her boyfriend she wanted him to take her home from a residence they were visiting in the 200 block of East Center Street.

“At that time, (he) erupted with anger and began slapping (her) and forcing her down to the ground,” said Officer Tim Wittmer in the affidavit. “(He) then kicked her multiple times in the upper and lower torso.”

The attack continued with the boyfriend seizing his girlfriend by the throat and squeezing tight for 30 seconds to where she told police she felt she was about to pass out. She said he then pinned her against a wall and tried unsuccessfully to pry their 5-month-old son out of her arms, but she made her escape and set off walking with the two children, authorities said.

“(He) followed her and the children while driving a vehicle and stopped and exited where she was,” said Wittmer. “He then used his open left hand and slapped her in the face two times.”

Wittmer said police photographed injuries that included “significant swelling to the right side of her face” and extensive bruising to her body consistent with her version of the attack.

Her boyfriend was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, domestic battery, aggravated battery and endangering the life and health of a child.

A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $150,000, meaning he must post a $15,000 bond to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

