Boyfriend in Macon child sex abuse case pleads guilty, gets 10 years in prison

DECATUR — Jesse W. Demascal, the Macon man who collaborated with his girlfriend to sexually abuse her three children — all aged under 13 — pleaded guilty and was sent to prison for 10 years.
The trial of the 32-year-old Demascal had been due to begin Monday until he made a surprise appearance in court Friday and entered two guilty pleas to twin charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
The guilty pleas were part of a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Monroe McWard. In return, Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz agreed to drop two counts of predatory criminal sexual abuse, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, six counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of exploiting a child.
Demascal’s 33-year-old girlfriend and the mother of the children, Ashley N. Jobe, had been sentenced to 10 years in prison Jan. 20 after taking the same plea deal involving the same two charges. In her case, prosecutors dropped four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, four counts of sexually exploiting a child and one count of exploiting a child.
Kurtz had told the court at the time of Jobe’s sentencing that she believed the plea agreement was in the best interest of the children, sparing them from the emotional pain of trial testimony and questioning.
Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith had sentenced Demascal to five years on each guilty plea, and “having considered the character of the defendant and for the protection of the public,” ordered the terms to run consecutively. But Demascal was also given credit for two years spent in jail since his arrest in 2019, and he is eligible for day-for-day credit.
He was also ordered to register with law enforcement as a sex offender until he dies.
Sworn affidavits about the crimes filed by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said police had been alerted to what was going on in the children’s Macon home by the Department of Children and Family Services. The children were removed and placed with a foster mother.
The affidavits said the children described being encouraged to perform sex acts with the couple on multiple occasions. The affidavits said both Jobe and Demascal initially denied the allegations and then told detectives they enjoyed watching pornography on themes of incest. Jobe had said if any sex crimes had occurred, they had happened while the adults were under the influence of synthetic cannabis.
