Boyfriend in Macon child sex abuse case pleads guilty, gets 10 years in prison

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith had sentenced Demascal to five years on each guilty plea, and “having considered the character of the defendant and for the protection of the public,” ordered the terms to run consecutively. But Demascal was also given credit for two years spent in jail since his arrest in 2019, and he is eligible for day-for-day credit.

He was also ordered to register with law enforcement as a sex offender until he dies.

Sworn affidavits about the crimes filed by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said police had been alerted to what was going on in the children’s Macon home by the Department of Children and Family Services. The children were removed and placed with a foster mother.

The affidavits said the children described being encouraged to perform sex acts with the couple on multiple occasions. The affidavits said both Jobe and Demascal initially denied the allegations and then told detectives they enjoyed watching pornography on themes of incest. Jobe had said if any sex crimes had occurred, they had happened while the adults were under the influence of synthetic cannabis.

