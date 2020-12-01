Boyfriend slaps girlfriend repeatedly over dirty laundry, Decatur police say

DECATUR — A Decatur man is accused of slapping his girlfriend in front of their young children after becoming enraged because the house was dirty and the laundry hadn’t been washed.

The victim is quoted as telling police she was followed around their home by the 24-year-old boyfriend Saturday morning who tackled her to the floor in their dining room when she tried to escape.

“He let her up. She blacked out. She woke up to find him on top of her while she was on her back,” said Decatur police Officer Randy Clem in a sworn affidavit. “She covered her face up with both of her arms. He kept pulling her arms away from her face and smacked her on her face several times.”

Clem said the woman has a baby in common with the boyfriend and she is like a mother to a 7-year-old girl, the boyfriend’s daughter. The girl told Clem she had “watched her dad hitting Mommy” and that Mommy had said she “couldn’t hear out of her ear anymore” after being repeatedly slapped by her father.

The boyfriend told police there had been an argument over the laundry but denied hitting his girlfriend of four years, who had only recently moved back in with him after “moving out for a period of time,” according to the affidavit.