Boyfriend who attacked girlfriend, desecrated dead child's keepsakes, gets jail and probation

The girlfriend is quoted as telling police she had earlier gotten into an argument with Lowe, who is not the father of her late child, and that is when he had attacked her. She had described being choked for 35 seconds during which she was unable to speak or yell for help.

“She said he then put his hand in her mouth and was scratching/pulling on the inside of her right cheek while pulling her cheek outward, telling her to shut up,” said Chaney. “She said he then pulled her by her hair into the living area of the home and she was able to get away from him.”

The police affidavit noted the woman had scratches and cuts on the outside of her neck along with “chunks of skin missing on the inner right cheek, and a scratch on the right side upper gums in her mouth.”

Lowe was quoted in the affidavit as admitting to police he had destroyed the deceased child’s keepsakes.

Passing sentence, the judge ruled that Lowe was not eligible for day for day credit while serving his custodial sentence in the Macon County Jail. But he did give him credit for the 40 days he’s already spent in custody.

