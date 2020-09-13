Brick thrown through glass door of Decatur business, police report

DECATUR — A brick thrown through the window of an automotive business is being treated as a case of criminal damage by Decatur police.
Sgt. Shawn Guenther said Donnelly Automotive Machine, 1298 E. Eldorado St., was attacked sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday, when the damage was discovered.
“A half-brick was located lying on the floor of the center aisle of the business,” said Guenther. “It had been thrown through the right front glass door of the entrance.”
Guenther said a representative of the business estimated the damage would cost around $500 to fix. There was no report of anything being stolen.
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.