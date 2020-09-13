Brick thrown through glass door of Decatur business, police report

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A brick thrown through the window of an automotive business is being treated as a case of criminal damage by Decatur police.

Sgt. Shawn Guenther said Donnelly Automotive Machine, 1298 E. Eldorado St., was attacked sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday, when the damage was discovered.

“A half-brick was located lying on the floor of the center aisle of the business,” said Guenther. “It had been thrown through the right front glass door of the entrance.”

Guenther said a representative of the business estimated the damage would cost around $500 to fix. There was no report of anything being stolen.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

