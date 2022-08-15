Broken Jesus statue in $6,000 trail of criminal damage, Decatur police report

DECATUR — Damage from the latest downtown Decatur vandalism rampage attributed to Travis C. Stewart includes a shattered Jesus statue and numerous smashed potted plants and windows for a total bill of more than $6,000, according to police.

The statue, broken into three pieces, was on display outside St. Patrick School, 412 N. Jackson St., and is alone valued at $3,000.

Sworn affidavits from Decatur Police accuse Stewart, 38, of also knocking over a flower planter at the school and hurling a brick through a glass door.

Several other affidavits describe how Stewart, in a slew of criminal damage overnight Thursday, smashed and wrecked potted plants displayed outside a mixture of six offices, shops and restaurants scattered through the downtown area.

He is also accused of damaging a plant display outside of the African American Cultural Society, 235 W. Eldorado St., and smashing multiple windows of two vehicles belonging to the House of Miracles church at 441 N. Church St. The pastor there is quoted as telling police the cost to replace one rear van window alone was estimated at $800.

The affidavits say much of the damage was captured on surveillance video and patrol officers caught up with and arrested Stewart at 7:30 a.m. in Central Park; he was described as carrying a sleeping bag draped over his shoulders and wearing the same clothing seen in the surveillance videos.

Stewart was booked on multiple preliminary charges of criminal damage and remained in the Macon County Jail on Monday. His bail is set at $8,500 and he must pay a $850 bond to be freed.

The defendant has a long history of leaving trails of criminal damage in his wake. In 2019 he was sentenced to 24 months probation after he admitted spray-painting graffiti on the Decatur Police headquarters and Macon County Courthouse. He had also targeted hospital buildings and filled a bicycle shop’s locks with glue.

In the summer of 2020 he was at it again: This time he smashed windows in the Decatur Civic Center and the Keil Building offices of the Decatur School District. He was also accused of slashing 20 tires on vehicles parked downtown. Stewart took a plea deal and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.